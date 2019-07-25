I was thrilled to read in the July 22 Metro article “New life for old D.C. icon” that the Waffle Shop is coming back to the District. But absent from the article was any mention of the Waffle Shop’s founder, James N. West , and the chain’s architect, Bernard Lyon Frishman .

The two made the Waffle Shops into a D.C. institution for hungry Washingtonians. The chain once had 15 locations in the city, two in Alexandria and one in Durham, N.C.

In 1931, West co-founded the Waffle Shop chain in the District as the Blue Bell System with Greek immigrant partners John M. Kookley and George A. Anthon and, later, Chris J. Cacheris. Their first restaurants were White Castle imitators, set up in tower buildings that sold 5-cent hamburgers. In 1939, West hired Frishman, age 21, as the chain’s official architect. Frishman went on to design 10 Waffle Shops, giving them a distinctive sleek modern look using bright colors, mosaics, glass and large neon signs to attract customers from busy downtown streets.

The last of Frishman’s Waffle Shops opened in 1963 in Tenleytown, a location fondly known to American University students as “The Waff.” West sold the chain in 1979, and the Waffle Shops closed one by one, leaving one Alexandria location as the sole survivor of an original, pre-McDonald’s, D.C.-founded restaurant chain.

Chris Barbuschak, Burke

