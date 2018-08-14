Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh is a darling of the right because he will help dismember the “administrative state” to protect business interests (i.e., large corporations and major donors) [“Kavanaugh heralded as skeptic on regulation,” front page, Aug. 13].

These regulations were developed to protect citizens from the more powerful. They were passed to protect our safety, our property, our finances, our political voice, our air, our water, our natural resources and wildlife. They do not kill jobs. That is long-standing right-wing hoohah. They do forestall attempts by powerful entities to silence our voices, finagle our finances, damage our property, health and well-being, and exploit for personal gain the natural resources that belong to all citizens.

As this country moves ever closer to being run by a few non-elected, deep-pocketed individuals and organizations, these regulations are often the slender wall that stands between us and tyranny. Not the royal tyranny feared by this nation’s founders but one where citizens find their rights thwarted by influential non-elected entities for profit.

That’s enough of a reason to be skeptical of Mr. Kavanaugh and his loyalties.

Gail Mackiernan, Silver Spring