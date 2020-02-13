If we trust legislators to pass legislation to end partisan gerrymandering when included with the amendment, why wouldn’t we trust them to just create fair maps in 2021? The editorial said we can count on the federal courts to overturn gerrymandered districts, but that works only for racially gerrymandered districts, not partisan ones.

Let Virginia pass good legislation to end gerrymandering in 2020 and take the time to create a good amendment before 2029 for the 2031 redistricting. No Democrat is saying wait until 2031. We are saying we want to pass good legislation in 2020 and make sure it works before changing our constitution. That’s not hypocrisy; that’s prudence.