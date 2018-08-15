Does George F. Will really believe Portland progressives are nostalgic for the 1930s fight against Francisco Franco [“Oregon’s flavors of nonsense,” op-ed, Aug. 9]? According to historian Adam Hochschild, Franco’s pre-World War II atrocities were even crueler and more horrific than Hitler’s. As many as 200,000 died from starvation, slave labor and summary executions. Franco’s policies included the targeted rape of women. Near Seville, Spain, Franco’s army raped a truckload of women, threw their corpses in a well and paraded around town with the dead women’s underwear on their rifles. Thousands of children were stolen from their Republican mothers and handed to Francoist families, after which the mothers were shot. Franco routinely tortured family members of suspected Republican loyalists.

The famously erudite Mr. Will surely knows all of this. Only a nihilist or a sadist could be nostalgic for such horrors. So is this just Mr. Will’s idea of sarcastic wit? That we cannot know.

Daniel Fleisher, Baltimore