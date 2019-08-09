President Trump’s choice for managing federal lands, according to the Aug. 5 news article “Trump pick to manage federal land opposes the concept,” may well be the scariest of his many scary administration picks to date. William Perry Pendley believes the federal government should not own any land. Mr. Pendley wants to see public lands handed over to private hands for pillaging by gas and oil concerns. And he has in the past “sought to undermine protections of endangered species such as the grizzly bear.” His installment as acting director of the Bureau of Land Management is a colossal insult to most everyone, especially to those concerned about the environment or conservation.

Recall, too, that in 2017 Trump seized about 85 percent of Utah’s Bears Ears National Monument land from the public and allowed these artifact-rich areas to be potentially turned over to business concerns for oil, gas and mineral exploitation.

In view of these astonishingly retrograde actions, it should be clear that Mr. Trump is no traditional conservative. He doesn’t wish to conserve anything of real value. Instead, he wants only to help make his friends rich, to the great detriment of the general public.

Stan Pearson, Newport News, Va.

