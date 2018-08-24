The Aug. 17 front-page obituary for the incomparable Aretha Franklin, “What you want — baby, she had it,” was beautiful, except for three gratuitous paragraphs about her weight and the puzzling insertion of the phrase “if immodestly” in this sentence near the end: “Accurately, if immodestly, Ms. Franklin accepted the regal moniker ‘the Queen of Soul.’ ”

What was the purpose of this belittling phrase? It stopped me cold when I read it. Would it have been written about any man who accepted a similar sobriquet, if it were accurate? Was she supposed to be silent and modestly grateful, as women, especially women of color, are supposed to be?

Sonia Jaffe Robbins, New York