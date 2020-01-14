It is important that we who live in NoMa acknowledge that there is a severe shortage of affordable housing in the District and that the gentrification of this neighborhood and others like it has made that problem worse. Those of us fortunate enough to be able to live in fancy new apartment buildings have an obligation to advocate for real solutions.
My ideal NoMa neighborhood is not a picture-perfect corporate utopia but rather a community that is inclusive, accessible and welcoming to all. I urge Ms. Bowser to treat all people living in NoMa with compassion and dignity, and to stop these dehumanizing “out of sight, out of mind” policies in favor of solutions that provide better alternatives for those living in encampments while addressing the root causes of homelessness.
Miranda Ehrlich, Washington