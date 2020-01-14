I read the Jan. 12 Metro article “Advocates decry order to clear homeless from underpass” with anger and dismay. As a resident of NoMa who walks through the K Street underpass every day on my way to work, I am disappointed that Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s administration is permanently kicking my neighbors living in tents out of the area. While the encampments are not ideal for anyone, they are a symptom of an underlying system that is broken, and forcing people to leave with no housing alternatives will only make their situation worse. The trauma my neighbors will go through in having their access to shelter denied greatly outweighs my minor inconvenience of having a narrow walkway.