Benjamin Dreyer’s Dec. 21 op-ed, “Merriam-Webster’s word of the year shows language is for all of us,” fretted about the use of “they” as a gender-neutral alternative to “he” or “she,” but it ignored another problem.

Either or both “woman” and “female” need to be changed as they subordinate one gender to the other: The addition of “wo” and “fe” to the male word. The word “she” also needs to be changed for the same reason.

We need some real changes in the language to reflect the modern world. One suggestion would be to see how languages other than English identify the two sexes.

Gordon H. Hagen, Thurmont

Benjamin Dreyer deftly navigated the turbulent waters of genders and pronouns. So many of us are confused and afraid of taking our grammatical kayaks into these rapids. I think we may risk a run with Mr. Dreyer’s tutelage. To paraphrase William Butler Yeats: Think where their glory most begins and ends; and say that my glory was I had they and them as friends.

Nick De Cerchio, Lewes, Del.