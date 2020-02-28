As Mr. Rowe noted, a history of prior heart attack or stroke changes the risk calculus. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the front-runner for the Democratic nomination, had a heart attack in October while he was in Las Vegas. He had two stents placed into arteries in his heart. These are small, rigid tubes designed to keep the blocked portion of the artery open so blood can flow. He promised to release his medical records, which hasn’t happened so far. The public needs those records to better assess his fitness.
As a physician and a voter, I want to know which arteries were blocked. I also want to know what the function of his left ventricle is. His one-year risk of dying from a heart attack is proportional to his left ventricular ejection fraction — the percentage of blood that is pumped out of his left ventricle with each beat of his heart.
Without this information, it’s impossible for me or anyone else to assess his fitness for the most important — and one of the toughest — jobs in the world.
John DesMarteau, Washington