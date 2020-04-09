But today, many children can find social bonding and community online. It’s not ideal and not the same as in-person relations, but it’s better than their feelings of being a target for harassment in person at school.
Children also find friends in their neighborhoods and in sports activities, not only in school, and home-schooling parents often arrange for shared field trips and sports.
In terms of education, access to online classes today provides an almost endless supply of topics and interactive “classrooms.” Though our family does not home-school, other than during these interesting times, we understand that, for some parents and children, it is the right course.
Shirley M. Marshall, Alexandria