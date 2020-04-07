Mr. Salerno is a landlord in Brooklyn who told his tenants not to worry about paying April rent. Mr. Dailey, who delivers newspapers in New Jersey, has offered, “free of charge,” to shop for groceries for people on his route who can’t get out. Mr. Farruggio, owner of an Italian restaurant, is giving free food to families whose children had depended upon school for their meals. Also feeding kids in need is Mr. Lammers, owner of a small cafe in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Taran and Calliope Tien are two children, ages 9 and 6, in Columbus, Ohio, who entertained their shut-in neighbor with a cello concert on the 78-year-old’s front porch.

And they are far from alone. Witness the reports of restaurant patrons leaving thousand-dollar tips to take care of laid-off workers; neighbors helping neighbors with chores and errands; people having food delivered to hospital workers; first responders and, at least in one case, newspaper reporters. In many cases, one act of kindness sets off a chain reaction of good deeds. Mr. Dailey, for example, reported being deluged not just with requests for help but with offers from people who wanted to donate food or offer him money for gas. Mr. Farruggio said so many people from the community wanted to pitch in that he set up a website to manage contributions.

Some people in government, business and sports have shown similar spirit. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) made badly needed ventilators available to New York. Facebook offered grants to local newspapers. A number of National Basketball Association teams set up funds to help arena workers whose incomes have been disrupted.

“My concern is everyone’s health. I told them just to look out for your neighbor and make sure that everyone has food on their table,” said Mr. Salerno. Of course, at a time like this, fear and prejudice also motivate some actions. But it’s heartening to see how many of us are responding, like Mr. Salerno, with a sense of “fellow-feeling.”

