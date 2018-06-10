Regarding the June 8 news article “Political picks to be U.S. ambassadors causing headaches abroad, at home”:

It is discouraging but not surprising that some of the president’s appointees would view briefings and advice from career diplomats with suspicion, if not outright disdain. While pleasing their paranoid boss, they are demeaning the value and experience of seasoned professionals. They are weakening an agency already reeling from the poor management of then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

What is particularly bothersome is the lack of judgment so apparent in public comments injurious and insulting to host countries. Anyone representing the United States either as a civilian or military official should know host-country sensitivities and avoid upsetting them.

Maybe errant, ill-advised comments from ambassadors are not unusual. I recall reading about the pro-German statements made by U.S. Ambassador to Britain Joseph P. Kennedy as Nazi forces were conquering European countries in the late 1930s and early 1940s. He eventually resigned.

Howard Freedlander, Easton, Md.