Tuesday’s contests in D.C. and Maryland, which include primary elections for D.C. Council and Montgomery County school board, should serve as a quiet reminder during these fraught times of the importance of voting.

As a wave of unrest has convulsed cities across the country, pleas for calm have included calls to register and to vote. “If you want change in America, go and register to vote. That is the change we need in this country,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Friday as protests in her city turned violent. She was flanked by rapper and activist Killer Mike, who delivered passionate remarks about the need for people to exercise what he called “political bully power” in participating in local elections and “beating up the politicians you don’t like.”

“You got a prosecutor that sent your papa to jail, and you know it was [expletive]? Put a new prosecutor in there. Now’s your election to do it. You want a different senator that’s more progressive?. . . Now is the time to do that,” he said.

Voting, of course, does not preclude the need for peaceful protest, and elections alone won’t solve America’s deep-seated problems. It is not, as former president Barack Obama wrote Monday in an essay in Medium, an either/or choice. “The point of protest,” he said, “is to raise public awareness, to put a spotlight on injustice, and to make the powers that be uncomfortable . . . eventually, aspirations have to be translated into specific laws and institutional practices — and in a democracy, that only happens when we elect government officials who are responsive to our demands.”

Hours for in-person voting in D.C. and Maryland are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The number of polling places has been limited because of the pandemic. If you are in line at 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote. Those voting by absentee ballot, which officials have recommended, must have their ballots delivered or postmarked by Tuesday. Information for D.C. voters is available at the D.C. Board of Elections website (or by calling 202-741-5283), and information for Maryland voters is available at Maryland State Board of Elections.

For D.C. Council, The Post has endorsed:

Ward 2: Brooke Pinto

Ward 4: Brandon T. Todd

Ward 7: Vincent C. Gray

Ward 8: Mike Austin

For Montgomery County Board of Education, The Post has endorsed:

At-Large: Lynne Harris

District 4: Shebra L. Evans

