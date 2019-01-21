Pope Francis, center right, salutes Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on Sept. 2, 2015. (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Regarding the Jan. 17 Metro article “Wuerl apologizes for false statements”:

It has been important to know the facts concerning the Catholic Church’s sex abuse scandal and Cardinal Donald Wuerl’s involvement in former c ardinal Theodore McCarrick’s sexual misconduct scandal. I trust there will be just as thorough reporting of the Catholic Church’s reform of sexual abuse and abuse-of-authority standards as the global church hierarchy meets at its synod. Church leaders realize they have “nowhere to run, nowhere to hide,” in the words of the Martha and the Vandellas song.

I received personal assurance from Cardinal Blase Cupich, a key U.S. synod member, that he supports our mutual aspirations for truth, justice and hierarchy accountability. Some key elements to achieve these goals are the hierarchy being subject to the same preventive standards as the rest of the church faithful, churchwide full disclosure of past sex abuse and abuse-of-authority allegations, hotline reporting of abuse allegations, referral of all allegations to a lay-led independent episcopal commission and to law enforcement for simultaneous impartial investigation, referral of commission assessments of clergy suitability to Vatican authorities for final judgment and sanctions, psychosexual evaluation of current and future bishops, and reform of church governance that led to hierarchy abuse of authority.

Bill Seiler, Fairfax