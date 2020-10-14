Of course the president cannot unilaterally move the election, and voter intimidation is illegal. But Judge Barrett’s demurrals say less about her than about the outrageous, politicized process by which Republicans seek to jam her onto the Supreme Court.

Judge Barrett is hardly the first would-be justice to decline to answer obvious questions. After the Senate rejected the loquacious Robert H. Bork in 1987, Supreme Court nominees have found ways to say less and less, particularly on hot-button issues, under the argument that they must preserve some semblance of neutrality.

AD

AD

Still, this week’s hearings have arguably shed even less light than usual. By pushing through Judge Barrett in the middle of a red-hot presidential race, Republicans have made it more fraught for her to answer simple election-law-related questions, which would be easier to discuss at practically any other time. This is among the ways the Republicans’ rushed, pre-cooked, rankly hypocritical approach fails to do justice either to the court or to the nominee herself.

Just as Judge Barrett cannot ignore the political context in which she has been nominated while she seeks confirmation, she must also keep it front of mind if she joins the high court. President Trump has repeatedly stated that he is counting on the court, with Judge Barrett on it, to deliver him favorable rulings related to the coming presidential election. For the good of the court — and for her own sake — she cannot make it look as though she is the last piece of his plan to undermine the vote. The right choice is recusal on any matter relating to the 2020 race.

When asked about recusal in her hearings, Judge Barrett bristled. “I certainly hope that all members of the committee have more confidence in my integrity than to think I would allow myself to be used as a pawn to decide this election for the American people.” But it’s not her integrity that is at issue. Mr. Trump has essentially said he wants her confirmation rushed through before the election so the court can deliver for him after. Any action she took would be interpreted in light of the president’s statements.

AD

AD

Like the recusal issue, the whole confirmation process is not really about Judge Barrett. We pass no judgment on her qualifications or suitability; we would urge senators to oppose any nomination at this moment. What is at trial here is the poisonous, dishonorable hypocrisy Republicans have shown in blocking the nomination of Judge Merrick Garland eight months before an election and then rushing this one to tilt the court to their advantage. Regardless of Judge Barrett’s qualifications, Americans’ faith in their system of justice will be grievously shaken, and with good reason.