The Sept. 26 news article “Afghan civilian casualties alarm U.N.” represented another example of how limiting the use of precision-guided munitions to only well-trained combatants with strict rules of engagement is no guarantee that civilians will not be inadvertently killed or injured. Global statistics show that when explosive weapons with wide-area impacts, such as those that killed a teacher and her family in Kapisa province in Afghanistan on Sept. 22, are deployed in populated areas, 92 percent of casualties are to women, children and men who are not part of the conflict. These losses are unacceptable. They violate international humanitarian law and are clearly preventable.

Simply put, we must instruct our military and those of our allies to stop bombing civilians.

Jeff Meer, Silver Spring