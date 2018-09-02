Newt Gingrich with his wife Callista at his side in Columbia, S.C., in 2012. (Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post)

Michael Gerson’s observation in his Aug. 31 op-ed, “A new GOP, angry and afraid,” that “this is now what passes for GOP discourse — the cultivation of anger, fear, grievances, prejudices and hatreds” seemed accurate if woefully late — about 25 years late.

Mr. Gerson unintentionally summed up the Republican Revolution of then-Rep. Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) and his scorched-earth policy. Any casual student of U.S. history knows we have had periodic spates of partisan spleen, and any breathing adult knows full well that the latest eruption has been spewing nonstop since the 1990s.

Someone should tell Mr. Gerson the obvious: At this point, anger, fear, grievances, prejudices and such are a feature of the GOP, not a bug.

Martin Lawson, Fort Valley, Va.