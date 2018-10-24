Regarding the Oct. 21 front-page article “A witness’s duty — and burden”:

I was moved reading about the choice Kenneth Moore and his wife, Shameek Massey, made. With little to gain and very much to lose, they decided to report what they witnessed of a shooting. I was awed by their bravery to stand up for their community despite great risk to themselves and their family.

Their decision showed integrity and courage. I consider them both heroes and thank them. They are the role models our society needs to encourage us all to do the right thing when faced with a moral dilemma.

Heidi Marohn, Takoma Park