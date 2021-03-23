The why will never be sufficiently answered, so let’s focus on an easier one: How? With an AR-type assault weapon, that’s how. The horror that unfolded Monday at the King Soopers grocery store was made possible — obscenely possible — because this country allows, indeed even celebrates, the sale of weapons designed for war. No surprise, these have become the weapon of choice for mass shooters. Assault style rifles were used to kill 49 people and wound 53 others in a Florida nightclub in 2016; to kill 17 people and injure 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2018; to kill 12 people and wound 58 others in a movie theater in Aurora, Colo., in 2012, and to slaughter 28 people and wound two others at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012.

Now added to that deadly tally are Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65. Officer Talley was the first on the scene, responding to a barrage of 911 calls, and died trying to save lives. He leaves behind a wife and seven children. Ms. Olds and Ms. Leiker both were working their jobs at the grocery. Ms. Murray was filling an Instacart order. Ms. Bartkowiak, 49, was picking up a prescription.

AD

AD

“I will tell you this,” said Daniel Oates, who was chief of police in Aurora when a gunman stormed the movie theater. “An AR-15 unleashes 10 times the energy into the human body of a handgun. They are incredibly destructive weapons. And in these kinds of events, we see the results.” The city of Boulder, as The Post reported, barred assault weapons as a way to try to prevent mass shootings in response to the Parkland high school shooting in 2018, but 10 days before Monday’s killings, a judge blocked the ban, ruling that cities and counties cannot restrict guns that are otherwise legal under federal and state law.

Thanks to gutless politicians in Washington, the ban on assault weapons that was allowed to expire in 2004 has never been renewed, despite the repeated loss of innocent life. So on March 16, a 21-year-old man, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, was able to purchase a Ruger AR-556 and, authorities say, go murder 10 people.

Read more:

AD