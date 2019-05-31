Washington Nationals starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on May 29 in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/AP)

Regarding the May 29 Sports article “The fastball factory”:

I’m tired of people whining about the length of baseball games. Sure, it’s great if you can keep it to three hours, about the current average. But now pitching velocity? What are you going to do? An average of 92 mph is high but not unhittable, and games averaged about nine runs in the aggregate in 2018. People want to attend shorter, high-scoring games and see pitchers throwing at 85 mph? Go to a minor-league game instead.

Glenn Kulbako, Somerville, Mass.

The May 29 Sports article “The fastball factory” discussed ways to mitigate the dominance of Major League Baseball pitchers over hitters without mentioning the simplest action available: Level the playing field.

Eliminate the 10-inch-high pitcher’s mound, and the added impetus gravity gives every pitch would be lessened. Baseball also would return to its original field topography, before dirt was piled up to give one player an advantage over another. Eliminating a mound would take just minutes and cost little. No other team sport is played on a field (or other surface) that is not level.

If pitchers dominate batters once mounds are gone, allow the diameter of bat barrels to increase from 2.625 inches to 3 inches. Gloves have gotten bigger; why not bats?

Jan Wessling, Olney