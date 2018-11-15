Activists gather outside the government headquarters to mark the fourth anniversary of mass pro-democracy rallies, known as the Umbrella Movement, in Hong Kong on Sept. 28. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

The Nov. 10 news article “Hong Kong’s status as free-speech zone seems to be slipping away” drew attention to growing restrictions that artists and journalists are facing in Hong Kong. The article briefly noted the impending prosecution of the leaders of the protests in 2014, known as the Umbrella Movement. This issue deserves additional coverage.

In the trial to begin soon, the three founders of the Occupy Central with Love and Peace campaign, professors Chan Kin-man and Benny Tai Yiu-ting and the Rev. Chu Yiu-Ming, and six other protest leaders face public-nuisance charges that carry penalties of up to seven years of imprisonment. Significantly, these allegations are aimed at scholars who did nothing more than peacefully promote universal suffrage under the Basic Law of Hong Kong and the freedom of expression, as noted in a recent statement by the International Society for Third-Sector Research, of which I am a board member, in support of Mr. Chan.

International publicity and expressions of concern about the prosecution of peaceful demonstrators in this case and the likely infringement on freedom of expression should have positive effects on its outcome.

Stefan Toepler, Chevy Chase