Sometimes I cannot understand The Post’s priorities in covering important news. The Post covered the protests against separating immigrant families in the Metro section [“Rallygoers want families reunited,” July 1], although they were part of a massive nationwide event clearly worth front-page coverage. Instead of finding room on the front page to address the 750 large demonstrations all across the country, The Post chose to devote that space to near-monopoly control of Chinese fireworks exports [“Business booms for one,” July 1]. The Chinese have been making fireworks for more than 1,000 years. The separation of babies and young children from their parents that left them scattered across the country in hidden locations and circumstances is an atrocity that is happening now in our own beloved country. The national outrage merits better coverage by The Post. Stories of the numerous demonstrations that have occurred since President Trump took office are still newsworthy given the regularity and sheer numbers of events and participants.

Raymond K. Smith, Fairfax