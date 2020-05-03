Still, all six are more than deserving. And the 19th annual Sammie nominations — 27 finalists in five categories — come at an opportune time. We are feeling keenly how essential the federal government is — and, simultaneously, how costly the decades of disrespect and disinvestment in its workforce.

Generally we don’t pay much attention to government until we need it, or it is letting us down. Right now both are true.

With 66,000 Americans dead of covid-19 already, the U.S. government is among the world’s worst responders to the pandemic. We have sent essential workers ill-equipped into danger. We have no plan to remedy a crippling shortfall in tests. Businesses and people wait desperately for loans and checks.

But look more closely, and what you see is a failure of leaders, not civil servants. Of our current leader most of all, with his disdain for scientists who might have prepared us, his months of belittling the growing danger, his elevation even now of wishful thinking over strategy.

President Trump’s contempt for the “swamp” of government is uniquely odious, but it caps a long tradition: from Jimmy Carter’s campaigning against Washington to Ronald Reagan’s “nine most terrifying words” (“I’m from the government, and I’m here to help”) to Bill Clinton’s celebrating the end of big government to the tea party.

The result is a dwindling government workforce, measured against the size of our population, trying to make do with 19th century telework options and 20th century computer systems.

Now look again, and see the thousands of government workers performing courageously, with little recognition, in the face of pandemic danger. TSA agents, animal keepers at the Washington zoo, intelligence analysts who can only work from their secure spaces, janitors, computer engineers, officials at the IRS and SBA and Fed — all of them reporting for duty, at personal risk.

And see the Sammie award nominees, representing a vast array of talents, but sharing a modest insistence that anything they’ve accomplished is thanks to their team — and a touching gratitude for the chance to serve.

People like State Department lawyer Monica Jacobsen, 34, an Emerging Leader finalist, who has helped strengthen the government’s ability to sanction human rights abusers around the world. She is part of a group, she told me, who “are not doing it for the recognition, they’re certainly not doing it for the money. They’re doing it for the impact that can be made when good, smart people try to make sure the government is trying to do the right thing.”

Or like Neil Evans, Kathleen Frisbee and Kevin Galpin, finalists in Management Excellence. Their years of work in improving digital and telehealth options at Veterans Affairs have let the agency scale up in this pandemic from treating 2,000 to 20,000 patients a day remotely, protecting patients and providers alike. “I’m not even clear that we’ve hit our peak, but I do believe that we’ve hit a new normal,” Galpin told me.

Or like Claire Parkinson, a NASA scientist for 41 years, competing against Fauci for Career Achievement. As Fauci’s nomination notes and the nation has learned, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has been “the government’s premier expert and spokesperson on infectious diseases during six presidencies.”

But Parkinson is no slouch, either. One of the world’s leading experts on polar ice caps since long before most people recognized their importance as an indicator of climate change, she also is project scientist for the Aqua satellite, which collects data about the atmosphere, oceans, sea ice, land ice and vegetation — data that is relied upon by other scientists, the Coast Guard, the U.S. Forest Service and countless others.

“Even though the job is sometimes tough, sometimes frustrating, every day I feel privileged to have this job,” Parkinson told me. “It’s just awesome some of the things NASA does.”

Parkinson told me with a laugh that as soon as she saw the list of finalists last week, she thought, “Okay, this contest is over.”

“That’s okay,” she said. “Clearly Fauci is a dedicated civil servant. He deserves every award he gets.”

But, she added, “It’s nice that there are quite a few other dedicated civil servants, too.”

Yes, that is nice. It will be even nicer when we voters give those dedicated civil servants the kind of leaders they deserve.

