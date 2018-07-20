

The June 5 “Mike du Jour” comic. (Mike Lester)

The July 5 “Mike du Jour” cartoon [Style] was insensitive and tone-deaf. With the opioid crisis looming in our city and country, couldn’t the cartoonist find a less toxic word to pun? And to associate the term with Opie Taylor? Really? I am sure Sheriff Andy, Aunt Bee and the other upstanding folks in Mayberry would find this cartoon as offensive as I did.

Sue Coco, Washington



The July 9 “Non Sequitur” comic. (Wiley Miller)

I was disgusted by the July 9 “Non Sequitur” comic. Children in cages in the comic section? For a cheap chuckle from a lame comic?

Every child being held after crossing the border deserves an apology.

Margie Perscheid, Alexandria