First lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on June 21 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words “I really don’t care. Do u?” (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

I am opposed to President Trump and support The Post’s point of view. But I felt two recent articles took a bit of a dive. The first was about Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh’s debt regarding the purchase of sports tickets [“Kavanaugh debt included Nats season tickets,” news, July 12]. My son-in-law does that all the time, and he is reimbursed by his cohorts. The second was about Melania Trump’s wardrobe while in Europe, repeatedly referring back to her bad choice in the jacket she wore when traveling to visit a shelter for migrant children [“Nothing else Melania Trump wears will ever matter again,” Critic’s Notebook, Style, July 14]. The writer, Robin Givhan, made such a stretch by trying to identify Trump’s designer choice as an international statement.

Please don’t go down this minutiae path. I think it will dilute the value of the paper’s voice during this abhorrent administration.

Joyce Galiette, Missouri City, Tex.

I agree with Robin Givhan that first lady Melania Trump damaged her reputation and showed she has a lot in common with her husband when she wore that jacket stating “I really don’t care. Do U?”

It was the most mean-spirited statement ever made by a first lady.

Why doesn’t the media demand an explanation from her instead of giving her a free ride?

Twenty-six years ago, Hillary Clinton said she could have stayed home and baked cookies, and it is still mentioned. Talk about a double standard.

Reba Shimansky, New York

Robin Givhan’s July 14 Critic’s Notebook column about Melania Trump was brilliant. I’ve read a lot of articles about Trump’s contempt for people, but Givhan said it best. Thanks for writing it!

Lee Wiley, Springfield