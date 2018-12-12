There is no question that Kermit Gosnell is a criminal, a murderer and a physician who practiced far outside the guidelines of his profession and the laws of his state. He was found guilty of murder and waived his right to appeal to avoid the death penalty. No one would call him a physician whose behavior was driven by his belief in “reproductive rights.” The details exposed at trial were gruesome.

In his Dec. 9 op-ed, “America’s worst serial killer,” George F. Will outlined these details in a way that conforms to the tactics used by radical pro-life activists waving bloody dead baby pictures. What statement was he trying to make? He described Mr. Gosnell’s use of medical devices that were not medically approved — “basically plastic razors” cutting up a fetus inside a uterus. What was the point of these salacious written images? Mr. Will’s description of jars of babies’ feet and the smell of cat feces would have the same effect on pro-life radicals as President Trump’s rants on immigration have on his base.

We shut down women’s health-care clinics. However, the United States has the highest rates of maternal deaths and infant mortality in the developed world. We have to make prenatal care — including early abortion allowable by law — safe, affordable and available to all women, lest we encourage the Gosnells among us.

Pam Foster, Ellicott City