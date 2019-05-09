I was disappointed in Sandy Baum and Sarah Turner’s May 5 Outlook essay, “Democrats are for ‘free college.’ It’s a giveaway to people who don’t need it.” The piece attacked the idea of free college tuition as being regressive, without providing evidence to the contrary from states currently providing free college tuition.

For example, the second year of Rhode Island Promise saw a 113 percent surge in first-time full-time community-college enrollment from 2016 — most of which (61 percent) came from low-income students. In the first year of the Tennessee Promise, that state’s college-going rate increased 5.9 percentage points to about 64 percent. About 40 percent of the participants in this pioneering free-college-tuition program are the first in their family to attend college. Ms. Baum and Ms. Turner wrote that there’s not “much reason to think that setting tuition at zero would significantly boost enrollment.” Rhode Island and Tennessee prove that’s not true.

Fortunately, state governments of all political stripes are increasing college access by making their public colleges and universities tuition-free.

Morley Winograd, Arcadia, Calif.

The writer is president and chief executive of the Campaign for Free College Tuition.