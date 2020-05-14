She assembled paperwork and got a top-flight immigration lawyer. She answered civics questions about the Federalist Papers. She completed her final interview last July. She was congratulated, fingerprinted and told she’d soon be scheduled to publicly swear an oath of allegiance to the United States.

“When they told me that, I sat and cried,” Akinpelu said.

The ceremony was scheduled for March 20. But when she showed up at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office, a security guard turned her away.

The office was closed.

Just days earlier, USCIS had suspended all routine in-person services, including oath ceremonies, because of covid-19, thereby also indefinitely deferring Akinpelu’s shot at citizenship.

Akinpelu is one of approximately 126,000 soon-to-be-Americans who were fully vetted by the U.S. government and deemed worthy of naturalization — but are stuck in limbo because USCIS has canceled this last (beautiful! poignant! yet also purely ceremonial!) step in the process. They’re like seniors who’ve completed every graduation requirement but are being denied diplomas until the class photo is taken.

A backlog is also swelling of would-be citizens a step or two behind Akinpelu, those unable to complete interviews or other assessments historically conducted in person. These people’s lives are not merely on pause; some risk losing out permanently on certain rights or opportunities. Akinpelu worries that her 17-year-old daughter in Togo — whom she last saw as a toddler — could age out of eligibility to be granted citizenship through her mom. There’s also the matter of Akinpelu’s voting rights.

Each additional day that USCIS remains closed, an additional 2,100 would-be citizens run out of time to be eligible to vote in November, estimates Boundless Immigration, a company that helps immigrants obtain green cards and citizenship.

If the closures continue through late fall, as many as 441,000 will be excluded from the election.

To be sure, USCIS’s initial suspension of in-person services made sense for public health reasons. Even administrations less hostile to immigrants would have done the same.

The problem is what USCIS has declined to do since.

Across the country, private and public offices have found creative ways to adapt to pandemic conditions. The Office of Management and Budget directed federal agencies to “use the breadth of available technology capabilities to fulfill service gaps and deliver mission outcomes.” The Supreme Court and Senate have managed to conduct critical business remotely.

Well before the outbreak, immigration courts conducted deportation hearings via videoconference. USCIS acknowledges it has re-interviewed refugees via videoconference in certain limited circumstances. Political appointees, too, were sworn in remotely long before the coronavirus spread.

But when it comes to citizenship oaths, USCIS has so far refused to swear people in by phone or videoconference.

House Democrats’ latest stimulus bill would mandate USCIS begin this process. The agency already has authority to do so under existing law. The statute allows individuals to participate in “expedited judicial oath administration” if they demonstrate “sufficient cause,” such as illness or “exigent circumstances relating to travel or employment.” The government can even grant “immediate administrative naturalization,” which would exempt applicants from participating in the oath, according to Matthew La Corte, an immigration expert at the Niskanen Center.

In a statement, USCIS said that rescheduling naturalization ceremonies is a “top priority” in its phased reopening, but that “The statutory language mandated by Congress contains certain requirements that are logistically difficult for USCIS to administer naturalization oaths virtually or telephonically.” Some USCIS field offices recently began conducting small-scale, social-distancing-compliant ceremonies. Six new citizens were sworn in Tuesday in an outdoor ceremony in York County, Pa.

“Every little bit helps, but this is not remotely going to be sufficient to solve the problem,” said Doug Rand, co-founder of Boundless. “It’s great that we’re not going to have zero oath ceremonies, but having these baby oath ceremonies is still going to disenfranchise a lot of people.”

It’s hard to gauge whether the reluctance to move these ceremonies online is rooted in run-of-the-mill government inertia or something more sinister.

If it is politically motivated — perhaps based on assumptions that the newly naturalized would vote Democratic — the strategy is cynical and possibly faulty. In the swing state of Florida, for instance, a large, historically conservative Cuban-born population awaits citizenship.

Whatever the political considerations, people like Akinpelu are exactly the kinds of new Americans both parties say they welcome: immigrants who have followed the rules, have waited in line, and want to raise their right hand and swear — perhaps on Zoom? — just how much they love this country.

