Regarding Richard Cohen’s June 25 Tuesday Opinion column, “Language that inflames”:

I presume that Mr. Cohen knows the meaning of the word “concentration.” And that concentration camps are places where people of the same race, ethnicity or ideology are confined, not allowed to leave and treated roughly. You can do it to Americans of Japanese ancestry and call them relocation or internment camps. The Chinese called them reeducation camps. Even the Nazis called theirs labor camps (“arbeit macht frei”). But the rest of us know these are only euphemisms for a disgusting practice.

No matter what kind of paint you slap on a barn, it remains a barn.

Norm Antokol, Silver Spring

People became upset when President Trump’s border prisons for migrant children were compared to Nazi concentration camps by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

One need not look back 70 years to draw a parallel. Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu was near-universally condemned for his similar treatment of children in his country’s orphanages. As Ceausescu was driven from office, so, too, it may be time for Mr. Trump to go.

Arthur C. Norman, Providence, R.I.

Call them concentration camps. The detention centers at the border are, by dictionary definition, concentration camps. Calling them so isn’t inflammatory; it is accurate.

I used to wonder, how on earth did the Holocaust happen? How did people stand by? How did people participate? I see now how easy it is. We all know about the concentration camps at the border, and yet we minimize and justify them at best, defend and praise them at worst.

The Nazis didn’t start with Auschwitz. They started with dehumanizing. Jews weren’t people. We were illegal. We stole jobs and businesses. We were dirty. We were rapists. We were immigrants who didn’t belong. Sound familiar?

We aren’t shooting, gassing, starving or overworking immigrants at the border. But we don’t give them soap or water, or a place to sleep that isn’t an overcrowded concrete room with the lights on all night. They don’t have adequate access to doctors or medicine. (Many people in Nazi concentration camps died from disease and overcrowding. Anne Frank and her sister died from typhus.)

And now justify sitting idly by, as we advance our concentration camps. We all like to think we would have spoken up; we would have attempted to stop the Nazis. But by sitting here, we prove we wouldn’t have. We would minimize and justify them at best, defend and praise them at worst.

Call them concentration camps. And end them. Or “never again” will mean nothing.

J.M. Van Pelt, Burke

