All possessions were confiscated from the prisoners of Auschwitz by the Nazis. These objects remain in the exhibit rooms of the concentration camp in Oswiecim, Poland. (Luisa Beck/The Washington Post.)

The Aug. 17 the World article “At Auschwitz, facing fears old and new” referenced “the massed shoes of the departed.” As the daughter of a survivor and someone whose maternal grandparents were murdered at Belzec, I take exception to the writers’ use of the word “departed.” This benign term made it sound as though the owners of this footwear merely decided to go elsewhere, when in fact, they were murdered in the gas chambers and then incinerated.

Sharon Katz Higgins, McLean

I was surprised and disturbed to read “Archaeologists uncover synagogue destroyed by Nazis” in the Aug. 14 Health & Science section. It is an inappropriate place for such an article of historic importance.

Joyce Rudick, Potomac