Fareed Zakaria, in his July 20 op-ed, “U.S.-Russia relations were lost at the start,” wrote that “Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton missed an opportunity to attempt a fundamental reset with Russia.” Not so. Mr. Bush proposed to try creating a “Europe whole and free and at peace.” A core idea was to not drive Russia from the West and feed revanchism, as happened with Germany after it was forced to accept the “War Guilt Clause,” assuming sole responsibility for starting World War I.

Mr. Clinton followed Mr. Bush’s lead. This included Russia’s membership in NATO’s Partnership for Peace and Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council. After the Dayton Accords, Russia asked to join NATO’s Implementation Force , sent top-flight troops and put them under U.S. command. It signed the NATO-Russia Founding Act. It tacitly acquiesced in NATO’s first enlargement (Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary) because the first two “surrounded Germany” — as proposed by Chancellor Helmut Kohl.

Relations began souring in 1998, when NATO used military force over Kosovo without a U.N. Security Council resolution and accepted members closer to Russia. Under President George W. Bush, the United States abrogated the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty , deployed missile defenses in Central Europe and got NATO agreement that Ukraine and Georgia will become NATO members. Russia also backed away from cooperation created during the Bush and Clinton administrations. Only then was opportunity lost.

Robert Hunter, Washington