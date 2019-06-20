“In majors, there’s plenty of plunk,” The Post’s June 16 Sports article about hit-batsmen in Major League Baseball, should be followed with an article about what is happening in the minor leagues. There, you’ve got plenty of pitchers who have been recruited because they can crank it but are still in the minors because they have not yet learned to control it. You’ve got to give Single-A, Double-A and even Triple-A batters high marks for bravery as they step in.

Thomas M. Sneeringer, Washington

The Post’s explanation for the increase in the number of hitters hit by pitches in Major League Baseball left out one factor. Hotter temperatures have an effect on baseball’s unofficial eye-for-an-eye beanball rule. It goes like this: If your pitcher plunks one of my batters, my pitcher is going to respond in kind. According to Richard Larrick, a social psychologist at Duke University, it happens more often when the mercury rises.

In 2011, Mr. Larrick co-wrote a paper in the journal Psychological Science that analyzed data from more than 57,000 baseball games from 1952 through 2009, which included some 4.5 million at-bats. Of the approximately 190,000 plate appearances in 2010, about 1,550 resulted in a pitcher hitting a batter. After factoring out such variables as wild pitches and fatigue, Larrick superimposed game stats over weather data and found that batters had a 27 percent chance of being hit by a retaliatory pitch when the temperature topped 90 degrees but only a 22 percent chance when temperatures dipped into the 50s.

“Most of the time, the first time a pitcher hits a batter in a game, it’s an accident and happens at random,” Mr. Larrick explained. “There’s no advantage of putting a batter on base. What changes is how the team whose player was hit responds. In hotter weather, the pitcher on the team whose player was hit is more likely to retaliate by hitting a batter on purpose.”

Given that human-caused climate change is projected to continue to drive up average global temperatures, major leaguers should expect to be plunked more often for decades to come.

Elliott Negin, Washington

