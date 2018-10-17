In “Splitting families again on table at White House” [front page, Oct. 13], we learned: “soaring numbers of families” are actually “more than 90,000 adults with children . . . in the first 11 months of fiscal 2018,” and that in addition to concern about “child smugglers,” “a lack of available bus tickets has stranded hundreds in Tucson . . . flooding . . . the community.”

Wait. Absorbing the annual equivalent of about 0.03 percent of the U.S. population into our vast country should not be a difficult problem for us. DNA testing can easily and quickly determine whether a child is the offspring of the person bringing him or her to our border. Wouldn’t it be easier to send buses than to build tent cities and detain human beings against their will? Why can’t asylum seekers choose to go to communities in need of workers and have their cases be adjudicated in courts there? An Oct. 7 Business article [“As joblessness falls, skilled workers might be hard to find”] told us that “In July, America’s employers posted a record 6.9 million job openings, which actually exceeded the number of unemployed people.”

The administration is being purposely obtuse in framing and proposing “solutions” to the “problem” of refugees from Central American countries. We as a country are better than this. Let’s start acting like it.

Anne Wilson, Annapolis

It appears the administration intends to set up a permanent set of detention camps along our southern border. Ripping children from parents’ arms, locking up asylum seekers and refusing admittance because of religion, country of origin and color is unlawful and barbaric.

We are surely leaving the republic behind and, with every step backward, drawing that much closer toward fascism.

Lady Liberty’s tears will not be enough to wash away the shame of this evil criminality.

Thomas A. O'Donnell, Baltimore