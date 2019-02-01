“There’s no one I’d rather take care of,” said Keeley Bowie, 44, about her husband, Micah Bowie, 44, in Denver on Jan. 14. (Ross Taylor/For The Washington Post)

Reading the Jan. 28 article “ ‘This is no way to live,’ ” about Micah Bowie, a former major league pitcher who suffers from chronic pain and had a botched spinal-cord-stimulator implant, I was reminded of an experience my wife, a chronic pain patient for more than 40 years, had with the same device used on Mr. Bowie.

The spinal stimulator implanted to ease pain provided no relief and malfunctioned, causing random severe shocks. Shortly after, she had the device removed.

This was not the only time there were problems with implants that provided no relief from the pain but big commissions to the medical-device sales representatives who push these devices to doctors. I sincerely hope there is hope for Mr. Bowie. Anyone considering any type of similar device needs to do a lot of homework and consider the possible consequences.

William O. Howes, Edgewater