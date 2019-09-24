Contributing columnist

Gary Abernathy, a contributing columnist for The Post, is a freelance writer and former newspaper editor based in Hillsboro, Ohio.

President Trump is seen in the news as perpetually on the verge of being toppled by the latest scandal of the week. But not here in Hillsboro or places like it.

The latest round of accusations involving Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh led to calls for Kavanaugh’s impeachment in Washington but were largely dismissed here as more flimsy, partisan attacks. Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski’s scornful testimony before Congress brought demands for a contempt citation from some but was mostly cheered here. The saga of Trump, Ukraine and the unknown “whistleblower” leave people here wondering why former vice president Joe Biden isn’t more scrutinized for boasting about what locals see as similar behavior.

Anyone interested in venturing outside the “Trump in Constant Crisis” universe to observe how others view the president doesn’t need to book a seat on Virgin Galactic or SpaceX for a journey into space. Just spend a few days at an agricultural fair. There are more than 3,000 held annually across the nation.

In rural settings where homes are separated by acres of soybeans and corn rather than blocks of concrete and asphalt, farm duties often confine residents to barnyards and fields through much of the year, except for trips to the grocery store, school events or church. For these residents, events such as the Highland County Fair — held the first week of September on about 100 sprawling acres on the edge of Hillsboro — represent a much-anticipated annual excursion. As one fair official said this year, “The fair is like a social event. Sometimes people don’t see other people they know the whole year, so they come to the fair to see them.”

There were carnival rides for the kids, along with tractor pulls, demolition derbies, a rodeo, “Barnyard Olympics” (muddy obstacle courses, tire-rolling contests) and cheerleader competitions. A queen was crowned and an amateur talent show held, the winner being a performer of country music, naturally. Art, culinary, floral and craft displays drew hundreds of entries, all vying for coveted blue ribbons. But mostly, the fair is a celebration of farming and, as always, youngsters proudly displayed the cattle, swine, goats, poultry and other animals they raised.

The fair is not a political rally, and Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters commingled and fellowshipped throughout the week. But in a county Trump won with 76 percent of the vote, signs of continued support for the president were common. There were bumper stickers in the parking lots — “Trump 2020” and “Keep America Great” were new additions. Numerous MAGA hats and Trump T-shirts could be spotted. One teenage boy casually strolled across the midway with friends, a huge “TRUMP” flag draped around his shoulders.

Even more prolific, but almost synonymous with Trump’s name on a banner, were sartorial declarations of Second Amendment adherence, such as “I’m a bitter gun owner clinging to my religion” and “Criminals Love Gun Control, It Gives Them A Safe Work Environment.”

As fairgoers sat on bleachers inside the many barns to bid on champion livestock, or relaxed on benches dotting the fairgrounds enjoying a pulled pork or fish sandwich, conversations mostly centered on the fair exhibits and this year’s near-perfect weather. But also overheard were inevitable complaints about the constant attacks on Trump.

“Russian collusion” failed, several noted, but critics moved seamlessly to “obstruction.” During the week of the fair came “Sharpiegate,” Trump’s alleged weather-map manipulation. In the media, it brought hyperbolic accusations of illegality, but as fair visitors waited in line at the ticket gate ($10 admission, rides included), a few were heard chuckling over how little it takes for Trump to drive the media nuts. And so it went among residents of this alternate reality far removed from the cascade of negative images and narratives about Trump beamed daily onto their TV and smartphone screens.

The Highland County Fair has endured, rain or shine, for more than 70 years, despite occasions of drought, crop failure, trade wars and grain embargoes. “Like a tree that’s planted by the waters,” the old hymn declares, “I shall not be moved.”

Next year’s fair will be held just two months before the 2020 election. No matter the hardships that might befall farm families, livestock will be exhibited and blue ribbons will be awarded. Regardless of how hot or cold it might be or how much rain might fall, the tractor pulls will be held into the wee hours of the morning. And despite the outrages and scandals that will be relayed from that galaxy far, far away called Washington, for most fairgoers Trump will still be their man. They shall not be moved.