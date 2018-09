Demonstrators hold up balloons during an immigration rally in Washington on Dec. 6, 2017. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

The Aug. 20 Metro article “Competing federal lawsuits may send DACA protections to Supreme Court” did a fine job updating us on current Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals legal issues, but this deserved much wider exposure than the Metro section, regardless of the reporter’s administrative assignment.

Diane A. Morris, Reston