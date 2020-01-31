That observance was a critical part of my young life. Growing up in segregated Washington and reading from used textbooks handed down from all-white schools, we needed to know a lot more about the accomplishments of black people. Self-affirming Negro History Week accounts were as important to us as blackboards, erasers and lined writing paper.

Now the entire chalkboard of February is dedicated to commemorating black milestones, thanks to President Gerald Ford’s official recognition of the event in 1976. And the theme selected for this year’s Black History Month, “African Americans and the Vote,” couldn’t come at a better time.

AD

AD

It’s impossible to honor such signal occasions as this year’s sesquicentennial of the 15th Amendment giving black men the right to vote or even the centennial of the 19th Amendment granting women’s suffrage without examining voting rights today in America.

History, I fear, may be repeating itself.

As with the historic civil rights movement of the 1950s and ’60s and the political gains at the turn of the century, African Americans made great strides during the Reconstruction period following the defeat of the bloody and divisive Confederacy.

We ought to look back during this year’s Black History Month and remember black pioneers such as Hiram Revels and Blanche K. Bruce, who were elected to the U.S. Senate in 1870 and 1874, respectively.

AD

Students may also delight in reading about Solomon G. Brown, a Republican member of the then-House of Delegates for the District of Columbia from 1871 to 1874 and the first African American employee of the Smithsonian Institution. Today we can take pride in the fact that the secretary of the Smithsonian is Lonnie Bunch, an African American educator and historian.

AD

Reconstruction was a time when enfranchised black men could be found in Southern state legislatures and the U.S. Congress. But that racial progress was soon forced to give ground to a violent backlash led by the Ku Klux Klan and other gangs that worked to reverse the recent political changes and restore white supremacy in the South.

The halcyon days of black freedom lost out to “black codes” imposed in Southern states to restrict black participation in public life.

AD

And black suffrage suffered. Registering to vote, and then actually voting, was made virtually impossible by white elections staff whose goal was to disenfranchise blacks.

Black History Month offers moments to praise the past. But the observance also provides an opportunity to recall the harm and perniciousness of an era whose effects are still with us today.

AD

Yes, the visible roadblocks to black voting erected during the Jim Crow era have been dismantled. Lynchings, poll taxes, literacy tests and white-only primary elections are unlawful. But the sentiment behind them has not been eradicated.

As writer and editor Vanessa Willoughby has noted, voter suppression today is still preventing people considered marginalized — blacks, Latinos and others of color — from exercising the right to vote.

AD

The difference is that today’s suppressors, while just as mean, are slicker.

Now they find new ways to control access to the polls. One effective suppression tool is the requirement for voter identification.

An analysis of voter identification cases by university researchers reported by The Post in 2017 found: “Before 2006, no state required photo identification to vote on Election Day. [In 2017] 10 states have this requirement. All told, a total of 33 states — representing more than half the nation’s population — have some version of voter identification rules on the books.” The analysts added, “Our research shows that these laws lower minority turnout and benefit the Republican Party.” Voter ID laws are spreading around the country and knocking down turnout by blacks, Hispanics and mixed-race Americans.

AD

AD

Some states cut back on early voting, aggressively purge voting rolls and outright close voting places to prevent access to the ballot box by racial minorities.

Through our Black History Month 2020 sojourn and study of the “African Americans and the Vote” theme, we learn that the Klan, the Knights of the White Camelia, the White League and the Red Shirts who used violence to intimidate and suppress black voters are gone.

But not far. They are with us in spirit in hateful corners of state legislatures, national political parties and the ranks of enforcers of election laws.

Honoring, protecting and getting out the vote are 2020 Black History Month lessons to learn, embrace and live out to the fullest this Election Year.

AD

We have always faced obstacles to exercising our enfranchisement. We overcame them then. We must overcome them now.

AD

Read more from Colbert King’s archive.