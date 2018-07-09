Regarding George L. Leventhal’s July 8 Local Opinions essay, “Public financing fell short in Montgomery”:

I respectfully disagree. This glass is not half-empty but half-full. Access to public financing resulted in a county at-large race with 33 Democratic candidates and produced four diverse, publicly financed winners. While Mr. Leventhal noted that public financing in the county executive race did not result in diversity, it is clear that the Montgomery County Council is a feeder to the county executive spot. As evidence, three of the six people who ran for county executive are current County Council members. As with all new laws, it’s not perfect and will need some tweaking, but there is no doubt that after some tenure on the council, one of these newly elected council members whose race was enabled by public financing will take the leap and run for county executive and beyond.

Sue Stolov, Bethesda