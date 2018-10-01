Regarding the Sept. 30 front-page article “White House projects Earth will warm — and accepts it”:

I do not care how sanguine this administration is with climate change. I do not care that it believes an increase of seven degrees, which will render vast areas of our planet uninhabitable, is inevitable. Are Americans cowards who bow to an enemy before fighting? Do we despair? Is that what defines us?

This news is crushing. It is never heartening to know that your leadership has already given up and, I don’t know, assumed that they will personally be dead of old age or safe in a bunker in New Zealand or on Mars or something when the tide comes in. Good luck with Plan B. I’m staying until it is fixed, one way or the other.

Anna Gooding-Call, Salem, Mass.