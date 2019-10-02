A warning sign for drivers on the 74-mile drive from Marfa to Van Horn, Tex., on U.S. Route 90. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

The Sept. 29 front-page article “In the medical desert of rural America, 1 doctor for 11,000 square miles” described a situation not unlike the one faced in the coalfields of my home state in Pike County, Ky., at one time. Luckily, G. Chad Perry III, an influential lawyer, helped found a medical school in a small college situated in the county seat of Pike County.

With his guidance, and approval by the state, the Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine was established in 1997. Its goal was to train doctors from as many qualified candidates from its home region as possible to alleviate the scarcity of primary medical care. To say it has succeeded is an understatement.

I would think that this school would make a great model for other chronically underserved areas in the United States. And I’m sure the school stands ready to offer its expertise in helping others to follow its shining example.

Roy M. Phillips, West Columbia, S.C.

