The British Parliament retains rules so archaic that members aren’t allowed to address each other by name, yet that government has still resolved to operate remotely amid the pandemic. This United States is looking sclerotic in contrast. The House was slated last week to approve a change to the chamber’s strictures that would have allowed members to vote by proxy, with legislators who couldn’t come to the Capitol delegating their votes to legislators who could. That change never happened: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) yanked the proposal at the last minute after discussing it with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), and instead put together a bipartisan review panel.

The collapse of the proxy voting proposal is a good example of precisely why lawmakers should be authorized to participate in the full process of legislating from their homes. With so many members still in their districts, summoning a majority becomes far more difficult — and Republican leadership reportedly chafed at so momentous a shift in congressional protocol cooked up only by Democrats. Concerns also emerged from digitally savvy representatives eager to get back to business that the proxy proposal was a half-measure: Though it gives every member of Congress a vote, it does not give every member a voice.

These realities taken together make a compelling case for the members of Ms. Pelosi’s new panel to return a robust strategy for carrying out the congressional mandate, from hearings to markups to floor speeches to final tallies — and then for the House to pass it. This crisis could last a long time. Congress needs to be able to conduct business without summoning lawmakers at irregular intervals, on cramped planes, from states with varying risks of infection, to convene in a single building. Not only are there more coronavirus relief packages to forge, but there is also oversight to conduct and spending bills to negotiate.

Kinks to iron out include everything from deciding who authorizes emergency remote voting, and for how long, to technical challenges such as holding classified briefings. (Some suggest lawmakers could ring in from secure compartmentalized information facilities around the country.) Then there’s the question of bringing around Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has been hostile to the prospect. Perhaps colleagues on the other side of the Hill can show him how it’s done. In the meantime, the Senate Rules Committee ought to issue guidance facilitating official remote hearings.

This disease threatens our democracy’s continuity, and only those elected to lead us have the power to preserve it. Congress must act to save its ability to act.

