Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur, flanked by law enforcement officers from around the region, announces an initiative on Sept. 4. designed to reduce violent crime by targeting Baltimore drug gangs and their Mexican and Dominican suppliers. (Baltimore Sun)

The Sept. 5 Metro article “Baltimore partnership takes aim at illicit drugs” reported on a “new federal ‘Strike Force’ composed of detectives, prosecutors and federal agents from across the region [that] will soon begin work on a long-planned effort to target Baltimore drug gangs and their Mexican and Dominican suppliers.” This is nothing new. It has been tried before and brought virtually no change to the level of drug trafficking.

I recall President Richard M. Nixon’s establishment of the Office of Drug Abuse Law Enforcement in 1972, to which I was assigned while serving as federal agent in Baltimore. The level of drug trafficking never skipped a beat. I expect the same result now. The essence of the scourge of drug abuse lies at a much deeper level. Unfortunately, increased enforcement efforts will result only in making drug trafficking more lucrative. What to do? Damned if I know.

Lou Candell, Williamsburg

