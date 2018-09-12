This draft card, torn in pieces, was left at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in 1994. The 1-SH classification meant a draft deferment until after graduation from high school. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Regarding Monica Hesse’s Sept. 8 Style column, “ ‘Civility’ v. ‘Hysteria’ ”:

In the confirmation hearing for Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) asked whether there were any laws that gave the government the power to control male bodies. Mr. Kavanaugh replied that he could not think of any.

The answer is yes: the Selective Service System, a.k.a. the draft. It certainly gave the government control over men’s bodies and the right to send them to war and to possibly die, or to send them to prison if they refused to comply. Has everyone forgotten?

Joy Cooper, Lexington Park