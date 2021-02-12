Reporter Kashmir Hill tells the tale of Guy Babcock, an everyday man living in a small English town who is not a thief, nor a fraudster, nor a child molester. Yet Google his name and you’ll find a litany of accusations to the contrary, against him and his entire family. These slanders appear on sites with names like Ripoff Report and Cheaterbot, designed explicitly to encourage anonymous complaints with scant regard for veracity. A lone perpetrator seeking revenge for a years-ago firing appears to have been responsible for an avalanche of smears against Mr. Babcock, his relatives and 100 or so other victims she believed had wronged her. It was only after the Times’s story that authorities in Toronto this past week arrested and charged her with crimes including harassment and libel.
Victims in matters like this are often told to sue the poster, not the platform — which is protected in most cases by Section 230, after all. Indeed, some sites capitalize on their immunity by charging people thousands of dollars to have “substantially false” information scrubbed. This impunity for the worst of the worst is hardly what Section 230 was designed to achieve. On the contrary, the provision was intended to encourage sites to moderate content without fear they’d be held responsible for everything that showed up in any forums, or any comments section.
Section 230 reform is a dangerous beast to wrangle. Every strikethrough and every addition risks unintended consequences, ranging from sites over-policing to sites refusing to police at all. Many proposals seeking to regulate legal speech are likely unconstitutional. The Safe Tech Act just introduced by prominent Senate Democrats, for instance, has pleased civil rights groups by stripping away protections for some egregious offenses but alarmed civil liberties advocates who fear the changes will prompt rampant censorship.
The Times article, however, underscores an obvious problem: bad Samaritans, exploiting their privileged position to turn the permission of illegal speech or behavior into a business model. These bad Samaritans are the lowest-hanging fruit for a rule change — whether requiring sites to remove content deemed unlawful by a court, or mandating reasonable efforts to address unlawful content accompanied by transparency and appeals requirements.
Too many lawmakers with power over the future of Section 230 treat the law as a way to signal their ideological credentials. They should see it instead as an opportunity to make the Internet a safer place, not for their party or its point of view, but for real people. This is a good place to begin.
