D.C. agencies are hiding the likely destruction of 85-year-old heritage willow oak trees resulting from a storm-water management plan at Hearst Park in Northwest Washington.

The storm-water plan adopted by the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment (DDOE) involves digging a 4.5-foot-deep drainage trench along the entire length of Hearst’s soccer field under the canopies of the five trees. An arborist hired by Neighbors for Hearst Park, a community group of which I am vice president, advised that trench construction would sever the roots of the trees, most likely killing them. This plan is part of a $13 million renovation project in the four-acre park. The project includes a new but small pool and a soccer field. Construction begins this month.

It appears DDOE wants to keep the Hearst community in the dark on its plan. The Department of Parks and Recreation’s presentation to the Hearst community on May 7, two weeks after the trench plan had been adopted, showed drainage control via bio-filtration areas, not a deep trench. The city repeatedly promised that preservation of the heritage trees would be a priority.

It looks as though DDOE came to the conclusion that digging a deep trench, regardless of the effect on the trees, is the only way to provide drainage while accommodating the pool and soccer field. This is because Hearst is too small to accomplish everyone’s desires.

All involved should be held accountable for reneging on three years of promises about the trees. They will not come back.

Harry Martin, Washington