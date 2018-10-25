Robert Kagan’s Oct. 22 op-ed, “Myth of the modernizing dictator,” was also a cautionary tale for GOP leadership and the many Americans who choose to overlook President Trump’s “I alone” style of governance simply because they agree with his policy goals. Our nation’s founders recognized that the main objective of even a benign monarch or authoritarian leader ultimately turns away from furthering policies one might support to preserving and expanding his own power, the nation’s interests be damned. If the nation’s institutions are sufficiently damaged in the meantime, there is nowhere for disenchanted supporters — for anyone — to turn.

Jean Waterman, Washington