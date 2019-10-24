How much lower will the president go before responsible elected members of Congress, including Republicans, act to fulfill their oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States?

Judy Hippler Bello, McLean

When Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accused the Senate of a “high-tech lynching,” it put a gag on the white members of the committee and enraged supporters of Anita Hill who felt he was asking people to choose between the credibility of two black people and using a cruel racist trope to do it. It was a selfish act of an individual to get what he wanted.

Now our rich, white president proclaims that he is being lynched by a constitutional process. The level of disrespect to African Americans and ignorance to U.S. history highlights an order of magnitude greater of an individual performing a selfish act to get what he wants.

When does this despicable behavior stop being acceptable?

Eileen McClure Nelson, Burke

