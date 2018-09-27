Josh Rogin’s warning in his Sept. 21 Friday Opinion essay, “China’s meddling is just beginning,” about potential Chinese interference in the midterm elections accurately portrayed the threat to our democratic institutions posed by China’s increasingly aggressive stance, but it missed one of the most urgent issues facing the U.S. government on this front: the pending merger between Sprint and T-Mobile.

Sprint and T-Mobile have checkered histories when it comes to installing critical network equipment manufactured by Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE. The Defense Department, House Intelligence Committee, and multiple senators and House members already recognize that China can compromise the security of our critical communications networks through embedded Huawei and ZTE equipment. This includes tampering with our election infrastructure.

The Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission should suspend any decision regarding the proposed Sprint/T-Mobile merger until the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (which includes Treasury, Defense and Homeland Security) concludes that Sprint and T-Mobile have purged their networks of any Huawei or ZTE equipment. Our national security and democracy require no less.

Bradley A. Blakeman, Alexandria