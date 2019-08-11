Abigail Marsh’s Aug. 7 Wednesday Opinion essay, “Your brain is leading you astray,” missed the point. Though she was correct that deaths caused by violence and terrorism make up but a tiny fraction of the total numbers of deaths compared with natural causes, the former are preventable and the latter are inevitable. Ms. Marsh was also correct that most people are not mass murderers and that it is extremely difficult to identify those who might be. Stereotyping is not effective, she argued, because we don’t know what mass murderers usually look like as there is no template to which they conform.

But there is something she omitted that we do know: Most mass murderers use guns, and most of these guns are attack weapons designed for military use to kill as many people as possible, as quickly as possible. And we know what these guns look like. They conform to a template, and they should be forever banned.

Bruce Grant, Charlottesville

