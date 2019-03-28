A better headline for Dana Milbank’s March 24 Sunday Opinion essay, “Democrats are conspiring to reelect Trump ,” would have been, “Falling into Trump’s trap.” The image I had was of a man viewing the political landscape with a hand over one eye, seeing only half of the picture.

The president’s assiduous campaign for reelection has been disciplined and on message. He understands that his chances require maintaining his base, which he has done through engagement, policies popular with his base, half-truths, exaggerations and, yes, even pandering and lies. With that, he has maintained a firm grip on 40 percent of the electorate.

He probably anticipated that Democratic candidates would rush to embrace the far left of their party. For Mr. Trump, the mission at hand becomes convincing only 1 out of every 6 voters not in his pocket that the devil you know is better than the devil you don’t, a task that appears to be becoming less burdensome with Democratic assistance.

Lastly, I disagree with Mr. Milbank that the media is much to blame for the positions that the Democratic candidates find themselves taking. Nobody is putting words in their mouths, and if any litmus tests are being created, the candidates have only themselves to blame.

Robert Walker, Springfield